BUTTE FALLS — The Glide girls basketball team finished its season on a winning note, whipping Butte Falls 58-32 on Tuesday night in a Southern Cascade League game.
Johanna Pope and Mishayla Belloir led the Wildcats (11-13, 6-8 SCL). Pope, a senior playing in her final high school contest, had a game-high 21 points. Belloir, also a senior, scored 11.
Senior Jordan Williams chipped in eight points in the win. Butte Falls (4-20, 2-12) was led by Leah Palomares with nine points.
Glide finished its season with an 11-13 overall record and 6-8 in the SCL.
GLIDE (58) — Johanna Pope 21, Belloir 11, Williams 8, Livingston 7, Rams 6 Michael 2, Anderson 2, Winn 1, Swain, Ranger, Stepps, Markillie. Totals 25 7-30 58.
BUTTE FALLS (32) — Leah Palomares 9, Scott 5, Pinnell 5, Watanabe 4, Tiexeira 4, McNabb 3, Welburn 2, Woods. Totals 11 7-13 32.
Glide;9;18;18;14;—;58
Butte Falls;10;6;8;8;—;32
3-Point Goals — Glide 1 (Belloir), B.F. 3 (Palomares 2, Scott 1). Total Fouls — Glide 17, B.F. 19. Fouled Out — McNabb, Rams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.