Glide senior Emily Michel received second-team honors and junior Ruby Livingston received honorable mention when the Southern Cascade League named its girls basketball all-stars for the 2019-20 season.
The two Klamath Basin schools — Lost River and Lakeview — dominated the honors, with the Raiders of Merrill landing four players and the Honkers three. Senior Angela Taylor of league champion Lost River was voted Player of the Year.
Jonathan Reece, who guided Illinois Valley to a third-place finish in the league, was named the top coach.
Southern Cascade All-League Teams
Player of the Year — Angela Taylor, sr., Lost River.
Coach of the Year — Jonathan Reece, Illinois Valley.
First team — Angela Taylor, sr., Lost River; Damary Roman, sr., Lost River; Jesse Miata, sr., Lakeview; Ashley Taylor, sr., Lost River; Valena Aguirre, sr., Lost River; Taylor Jones, jr., Lakeview; Tyler McNeley, fr., Lakeview.
Second team — Emily Michel, sr., Glide; Jaycie Schooler, jr., Bonanza; Alyssa Sizemore, jr., Rogue River; Daniella Duran, sr., Lost River; Alyvia Miller, jr., Illinois Valley; Alexis Gomez, jr., Illinois Valley; Allurah Tallman, sr., Illinois Valley.
Honorable Mention — Ruby Livingston, jr., Glide; Jaydin Spaeth, sr., Rogue River; Baleigh Moore, sr., Illinois Valley; Daly Evans, sr., Lakeview; Leigh Palomares, sr., Butte Falls; Alyssa Watanabe, sr., Butte Falls; Madison Lindsey, sr., Bonanza; Michaela McAulliffe, sr., Lost River; Alexis Navarro, sr., Illinois Valley.
All-Defensive Team — Alyssa Sizemore, jr., Rogue River; Zoe Suba, sr., Lakeview; Alyvia Miller, jr., Illinois Valley; Damary Roman, sr., Lost River; Star Garcia, soph., Bonanza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.