GLIDE — The Glide girls basketball team got home from Friday's Southern Cascade League game at Lakeview at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, and it showed.
Saturday afternoon against visiting Illinois Valley, the Lady 'Cats went five minutes before scoring their first points, but rallied to pull out a 46-43 SCL victory over the second-place Cougars.
"It looked like we were tired. We were sluggish," said Glide coach Jeff Smith, whose girls gave up the first 11 points of the game before junior Ruby Livingston hit a pair of free throws to get Glide on the board.
Livingston, a junior forward, finished with a season-high 18 points — including shooting 8-for-10 from the free-throw line — and hit a pair of free throws late in the game to help the Wildcats cling to a five-point lead.
Glide trailed 17-6 after the first quarter, but flipped the script on Illinois Valley to tie the game at 23-23 at halftime.
"The girls kept their composure," Smith said. "That was a great comeback to be down 17-6 and to battle back and be able to close the game out."
Jazmine Rams posted a season-high with 13 points and Lily Ranger's eight points also were a season-best for Glide (5-13, 3-4 SCL), which kept the Wildcats in the hunt for the league's third state playoff spot. Glide in a battle with I.V. (5-2), Lakeview (4-3) and Bonanza (3-3) for two of the league's three playoff berths behind first-place Lost River (7-0).
"These girls are playing with a lot more confidence," Smith said. "Hopefully our season doesn't run out before we get them playing up to their capabilities, because they're getting close."
Glide can take a big step toward the playoffs Tuesday when it visits Bonanza.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (43) — Alyvia Miller 13, Navarro 10, Moore 9, LeMasters 4, Gomez 4, Tallman 3, Peters, Yoshiwara. Totals 17 7-18 43.
GLIDE (46) — Ruby Livingston 18, Rams 13, Ranger 8, Michel 3, Jones 2, Anderson 2, Markillie. Totals 16 11-17 46.
I. Valley;17;6;11;9;—;43
Glide;6;17;8;15;—;46
3-Point Goals — I.V. 2 (Miller, Navarro), Gli. 3 (Livingston 2, Michel 1). Total Fouls — I.V. 19, Gli. 19. Fouled Out — Gomez, Miller, Rams.
