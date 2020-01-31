GRANTS PASS — Roseburg stayed with Grants Pass for three quarters, but the Cavers pulled away in the fourth period for a 47-31 win on Friday night in a Southwest Conference girls basketball game at Heater-Newman Gym.
Emily Rund scored 14 points and Kylie Rucker added 10 for Grants Pass (8-9, 1-3 SWC), which collected its first conference victory.
Junior guard Jazmyn Murphy led the Indians (2-16, 0-4) with 10 points. Rylee Russell had eight points and Katie Knudson chipped in seven. Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said Russell and Emma Vredenburg turned in good defensive efforts.
"I was very pleased with this game," Tornell said. "We played unselfish basketball and I'm proud of the girls."
Roseburg will host North Medford next Friday.
ROSEBURG (31) — Jazmyn Murphy 10, Russell 8, Knudson 7, Vredenburg 3, Anderson 2, Allen 1, White. Totals 10 7-9 31.
GRANTS PASS (47) — Emily Rund 14, Rucker 10, Bruner 8, Medley 7, Willey 4, Teagle 2, Hock 2, Lopez. Totals 18 6-7 47.
Roseburg;5;9;12;5;—;31
Grants Pass;12;9;12;14;—;47
3-Point Goals — Rose. 4 (Murphy 2, Russell 2), G.P. 5 (Rucker 2, Medley 1, Rund 2). Total Fouls — Rose. 8, G.P. 6.
JV Score — Grants Pass 41, Roseburg 33.
