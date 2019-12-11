LOWELL — Katarina Schartner had 12 points, but the growing pains continued for the visiting Riddle Irish in a 41-17 nonleague girls basketball loss to the host Devils.
"We're seeing a lot of progress," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said. "We're just a young team trying to find a way through and learn as we go."
Lucy Plahn had 12 points to lead Lowell.
The Irish (0-3) host the Cow Creek Classic this weekend, opening with Falls City at 6 p.m. Friday.
RIDDLE (17) — Katarina Schartner 12, Renfro 3, Linton 2, Miles, Davenport, McCartt, Pruitt, Totals 8 1-3 17.
LOWELL (41) — Lucy Plahn 12, Thurman 10, Guzman-Fields 6, Johnson 5, K. Chapman 4, A. Chapman 2, Ly. Plahn 2, Cabrera, Plagmann, Curry. Totals 20 0-0 41.
Riddle;4;3;4;6;—;17
Lowell;17;6;10;8;—;41
3-Point Goals — Rid. 0, Low. 1 (Johnson). Total Fouls — Rid. 3, Lowell 6.
