SUTHERLIN — Sutherlin came into Tuesday night's Class 3A top-10 showdown with Pleasant Hill missing one of the classification's top point guards.
Senior Kiersten Haines picked up the slack.
Haines had four first-quarter 3-pointers and six on the night, scoring a season-high 23 points and leading No. 2 Sutherlin to a 67-37 thumping of No. 7 Pleasant Hill at the Dog Pound.
As Sutherlin (12-1) struggled to adjust without junior Jadyn Vermillion — who rolled an ankle at the end of Monday night's practice — Haines was dropping bombs, scoring the Bulldogs' first 12 points, all from beyond the arc.
"I'd had a rough weekend at Salem, so it was nice to see my shot fall," Haines said. "We weren't quite awake at the beginning of the game, but once we were awake, there was no way they were going to stop us.
"We were feeling it."
Sutherlin led 17-6 after one quarter, surviving stagnant ball movement and confusion on defensive rotations. By the time the second quarter rolled around, those issues were gone.
Amy Dickover, the Bulldogs' 6-foot junior post, was shut out in the first quarter, but scored eight of her 17 points in the second as Sutherlin worked out its lob passes to the low block.
"We haven't played a lot without Jadyn on the floor, so had to move some kids around to spots they hadn't played before," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "A lot of credit to Abby Masterfield and Carmen Ganger. Both of them were out of position and played really well."
Haines draining treys didn't hurt, opening up the Billies' defense and making more room for Dickover to work under the basket.
"Once Haines hit a couple it spread their defense out, and Amy was doing a good job of locking her girl out," Grotting said. "To play as slow as we did in that first half and to still almost get to 70 points was a good night for the kids."
Freshman guard Micah Wicks had 11 points and five steals for the Bulldogs and sparked some cheers from a near full-house when she hit fellow freshman Ava Gill with a fast-break bounce pass for a Gill layup in the fourth quarter. Gill got another rise out of the crowd when her 3-pointer with 1:55 to play pushed Sutherlin's lead to 67-32.
Paige Bailey knocked down a pair of 3s on the night also for Sutherlin, while Pleasant Hill was led by Angeni Yeo with 18 points.
It was just the second loss of the season for Pleasant Hill (8-2), which also fell to No. 1 Clatskanie just before the holiday break
The Bulldogs open Far West League play Friday at St. Mary's in Medford.
PLEASANT HILL (37) — Angeni Yeo 18, Ellis 7, Martin 5, Campos 4, Daniel 2, Duchateau 1, Fenley, Albright, Hoyt, Carlisle. Totals 13 9-17 37.
SUTHERLIN (67) — Kiersten Haines 23, Dickover 17, Wicks 11, Bailey 7, Gill 5, Ganger 2, Masterfield 2, Radmer, Richardson. Totals 25 5-7 67.
Pleasant Hill;6;12;6;13;—;37
Sutherlin;17;18;21;11;—;67
3-Point Goals — P.H. 2 (Yeo), Suth. 10 (Haines 6, Bailey 2, Wicks 1, Gill 1). Total Fouls — P.H. 7, Suth. 12.
