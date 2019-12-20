TRI CITY — Kyla Pires outdueled Siuslaw standout Mia Collins, scoring a career-high 23 points as South Umpqua remained unbeaten with a 48-32 nonleague home girls basketball win over the visiting Vikings Friday night.
Pires helped limit Collins to a team-high 11 points while Shalyn Gray held Vikings top scorer Gracie Freudenthal to just three points before Freudenthal left the game with a fourth-quarter injury.
"We got off to a quick start again," said South Umpqua coach Dusty Pires, whose team led 15-3 after the first eight minutes. "We wanted to shut down Freudenthal and we did that. Shalyn did a great job on her."
Gray also had 12 points for the sixth-ranked Lancers, who improved to 7-0 on the season.
South Umpqua will take a break for the holidays, returning to action against North Valley in Merlin to kick off a three-day tournament on Jan. 2.
SIUSLAW (32) — Mia Collins 11, Blankenship 9, Larson 6, Freudenthal 3, Morris, Cahoon, Garcia, Rodriguez. Totals 10 11-18 32.
SOUTH UMPQUA (48) — Kyla Pires 23, Gray 12, Love 6, Ferguson 3, Lind 2, Gibson 2, Slay, Lowell, Richardson, Davoli. Totals 20 7-13 48.
Siuslaw;3;10;7;11;—;32
S. Umpqua;15;14;6;13;—;48
3-Point Goals — Siu. 1 (Collins), S.U. 1 (Gray). Total Fouls — Siu. 15, S.U. 15.
JV Score — South Umpqua def. Siuslaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.