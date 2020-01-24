ELKTON — The Elkton Elks jumped out to an 18-4 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 50-35 Skyline League North girls basketball victory over visiting Yoncalla Friday night at Grimsrud Gym.
Kieryn Carnes had a game-high 16 points to go along with five assists and six steals for the 10th-ranked Elks (14-4, 6-1 North), who outrebounded the Eagles 41-23. Samantha McCall and Aspyn Luzier each added eight points and Margaret Byle grabbed 13 rebounds for Elkton.
Hannah Harman led Yoncalla with 10 points and four rebounds, and Alison Van Loon had nine points, four rebounds and five steals. Kaleigh Soto also scored nine points with six steals.
Yoncalla (11-6, 3-4 North) is home for a nonleague game against Siletz Valley Saturday. Elkton will host Days Creek and North Douglas next weekend in Skyline North action.
YONCALLA (35) — Hannah Harman 10, Van Loon 9, Soto 9, Elam 3, Powers 2, Noffsinger 2, Stevens. Totals 11 11-21 35.
ELKTON (50) — Kieryn Carnes 16, McCall 8, Luzier 8, Humphries 7, Ma. Byle 4, Halstead 4, Olson 3, Peacock, Brar, Me. Byle, Peters, Williamson. Totals 19 11-16 50.
Yoncalla;4;6;9;16;—;35
Elkton;18;19;9;4;—;50
3-Point Goals —Yon. 2 (Van Loon, Harman), Elk. 1 (Luzier). Total Fouls —Yon. 14, Elk. 17.
JV Score — Elkton 8, Yoncalla 4 (two quarters).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.