CAVE JUNCTION — Aarika Brooks scored 22 points and Illinois Valley handed Glide a 57-31 loss on Friday night in a Southern Cascade League girls basketball game.
Bailee Moore added 16 points for the Cougars (8-12, 6-4 SCL), who outscored Glide 31-11 in the second half.
Jordan Williams scored nine points for the Wildcats (9-10, 4-6). Jazmine Rams and Ruby Livingston each chipped in six points.
Glide will host 1A North Douglas Saturday in a nonleague contest.
GLIDE (31) — Jordan Williams 9, Rams 6, Livingston 6, Pope 5, Ranger 4, Michel 1, Swain, Stepps, Wynn, Anderson, Markillie. Totals 14 2-4 31.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (57) — Aarika Brooks 22, Moore 16, Miller 6, LeMasters 6, Mendoza 3, Peters 4, Miller, Tallman. Totals 23 11-21 57.
Glide;11;9;6;5;—;31
I. Valley;10;16;17;14;—;57
3-Point Goals — Glide 1 (Williams), I.V. 0. Total Fouls — Glide 16, I.V. 8. Fouled Out — Livingston.
