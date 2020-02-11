OAKLAND — Jefferson spoiled Oakland's senior night on Tuesday, defeating the Oakers 35-31 in a Central Valley Conference girls basketball game at the Nut House.
The Lions (14-9, 7-6 CVC) moved into sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings and the Oakers (12-12, 6-7) dropped into fifth. The two teams will meet again Feb. 18 in Jefferson in the first round of the CVC playoffs.
Cassie Cheever led Jefferson with 15 points. Oakland shot only 21 percent from the field and committed 23 turnovers.
Taylor Yard had seven points and 11 rebounds for the Oakers. Gabriella Parnell chipped in seven points, eight boards and three steals, Kelsie Collins hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored six points and Megan Baird made five steals.
Oakland's Fontelle Witten missed a 3-pointer with :06 seconds left that would've tied the contest. Kayla Bruce hit one of two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining for Jefferson to clinch the win.
"We didn't shoot the ball well," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "I thought our decision-making could've been much better on a lot of plays and we didn't defend the dribble. We let them turn the corner too many times, and once they were there we didn't always have help. That was their ballgame."
The Oakers will end the regular season at Lowell Friday.
JEFFERSON (35) — Cassie Cheever 15, Garland 3, Case 5, Courtney 3, K. Bruce 6, Wilson, Campau, Wusstig 3. Totals 11-33 9-15 35.
OAKLAND (31) — Taylor Yard 7, Gabriella Parnell 7, Vogel-Hunt, Baird 4, Witten 4, Collins 6, Oberman 1, Bean, Brownson, Braack, Pfaff 2. Totals 11-52 6-12 31.
Jefferson;9;10;6;10;—;35
Oakland;4;9;11;7;—;31
3-Point Goals — Jeff. 4 (Case, Wusstig, Garland, Courtney), Oak. 3 (Collins 2, Witten 1). Total Fouls — Jeff. 12, Oak. 15.
JV Score — Jefferson 28, Oakland 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.