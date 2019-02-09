DIXONVILLE — Joleen Crume and Moriah Michaels combined for 33 points in Days Creek's 45-17 win over Umpqua Valley Christian in Saturday's Skyline League North girls basketball contest.
Crume had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Wolves (14-8, 10-2 North), while Michaels added 14 points, eight rebounds and nine steals.
D.C. finishes second in the North division behind North Douglas.
UVC (7-15, 1-11) was led in scoring by freshman Tylie Bendele with nine points. Eden Crouse and Liz Jarvis were the only other players to score for the Monarchs. Crouse grabbed nine eight rebounds.
DAYS CREEK (45) — Joleen Crume 8 1-2 17, Michaels 6 4-8 16, K. Crume 3 0-0 6, Jackson 2 0-0 4, Ketchum 1 0-0 2, Jandura 0 0-0 0, Newton 0 0-0 0, Kruzic 0 0-0 0, Ferch 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-10 45.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (17) — Tylie Bendele 4 1-2 9, Crouse 1 2-2 4, Jarvis 1 2-4 4, S. Bendele 0 0-0 0, Bancroft 0 0-0 0, Elam 0 0-0 0, Long 0 0-0 0, Goetzke 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 5-8 17.
D. Creek;9;10;16;10;—;45
UVC;4;6;4;3;—;17
3-Point Goals — None. Total Fouls — D.C. 7, UVC 6.
