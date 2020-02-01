CAMAS VALLEY — Joy DeRoss turned in a double-double with 21 points and 20 rebounds, leading the Camas Valley girls basketball team to a 34-28 win over Glendale on Saturday in a Skyline League game.
Clara DeRoss had six points and seven steals for the Hornets (8-12, 3-7 South). Faith Wytcherley scored 14 points for the Pirates (3-15, 0-10), sinking three 3-pointers.
"It was a very physical game," C.V. coach Don Wonsley said. "It was hard to run stuff, but our girls managed to keep it together and pull out the win."
Glendale will host Milo Adventist Monday in a nonleague contest. Camas Valley will travel to Yoncalla Friday for a league game.
GLENDALE (28) — Faith Wytcherley 14, Frizzle 6, Igarta 3, McKinney 3, Moody 2, Knott, Millett, Hernandez. Totals 10 3-5 28.
CAMAS VALLEY (34) — Joy DeRoss 21, C. DeRoss 6, Pool 5, Holmgren 2, Je. Chandler, Ja. Chandler, Hill, Roberson, Pohl. Totals 16 1-1 34.
Glendale;6;4;9;9;—;28
C. Valley;11;7;10;6;—;34
3-Point Goals — Gle. 5 (Wytcherley 3, Igarta 1, McKinney 1), C.V. 1 (Pool). Total Fouls — Gle. 9, C.V. 11.
