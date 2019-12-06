PHOENIX — Klamath Union won the first and fourth quarters decisively and defeated Douglas 57-47 in the first round of the Pirate Shootout on Friday at Phoenix High School.
ShieTeal Watah led the 4A Pelicans (1-0) with 17 points.
Mackenzii Phillips scored 13 points for the Trojans (0-2). Mila Snuka-Polamalu and Maleata Snuka-Polamalu each added nine points.
Douglas plays at 1 p.m. Saturday.
DOUGLAS (47) — Mackenzii Phillips 13, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 9, Maleata Snuka-Polamalu 9, Sapp 7, Lund 4, Skurk 3, Wiegman 2, Powell, Thorp. Totals 13 19-38 47.
KLAMATH UNION (57) — ShieTeal Watah 17, Mendez 12, Probst 11, Bustamante 7, Mahan 6, Wells 2, Slaven 2, Delaney, Anderson, Southern. Totals 21 9-13 57.
Douglas;10;13;13;11;—;47
Klamath;20;9;9;19;—;57
3-Point Goals — Dou. 2 (Phillips, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu), K.U. 6 (Mendez 4, Bustamante 1, Watah 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 18, K.U. 17. Fouled Out — Sapp.
JV Score — Douglas def. Klamath Union.
