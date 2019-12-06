Senior post Katie Knudson scored 16 points and Roseburg overcame another poor night at the free-throw line to defeat Aloha, 46-43, on Friday night in a nonconference girls basketball game at Robertson Memorial Gym.
The Indians evened their record at 1-1.
Senior guard Emma Vredenburg added 11 points for Roseburg, hitting three 3-point field goals. Kalina Anderson chipped in six points and Rylee Russell contributed five in the win.
"Katie Knudson was fantastic on both ends of the floor," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said. "She rose to a new level tonight. Our girls kept their composure (against a physical team)."
The Tribe shot 15 percent (2-for-13) from the line.
"We did a much better job of boxing out," Tornell said. "We ran a 2-3 zone most of the game and did really well with it. We need better maturity on offense, need to work on shot selection."
Alexandra Porpora led the Warriors (0-1) with 28 points.
Roseburg will host Century of Hillsboro at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
ALOHA (43) — Alexandra Porpora 28, Boskovic 5, Menguita 4, Rodriguez 3, Cataldo 3, Keefner, Albert, Hutchinson, Byars. Totals 15 12-23 43.
ROSEBURG (46) — Katie Knudson 16, Vredenburg 11, Anderson 6, Russell 5, Murphy 4, Allen 2, White 2, Miller. Totals 20 2-13 46.
Aloha;6;12;9;16;—;43
Roseburg;12;11;11;12;—;46
3-Point Goals — Aloha 1 (Rodriguez), Rose. 4 (Vredenburg 3, Murphy 1). Total Fouls — Aloha 15, Rose. 17.
JV Score — Roseburg 51, Aloha 15.
