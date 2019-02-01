TRI CITY — Tori Lind nailed a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to lift South Umpqua 53-52 over Cascade Christian on Friday night in a Far West League girls basketball game.
It was Lind's only bucket of the night as the Lancers overcame a 22-point deficit against the visiting Crusaders (7-14, 2-5 FWL).
Tayah Kelley led the Lancers (9-11, 3-5) with 19 points, Shalyn Gray added 14, and Aneykah McCall put up 11.
Emily Stephens was the only Cascade Christian player to reach double-figures with a game-high 23 points.
The Lancers will return to action on Tuesday as they host Sutherlin on senior night.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (52) — Emily Stephens 23, Alexander 9, Meilicke 6, Hagloch 6, Willard 5, Ferreria 3, Joseph, Quast. Totals 21 9-21 52.
SOUTH UMPQUA (53) — Tayah Kelley 19, Gray 14, McCall 11, Lowell 4, Lind 3, Griffin 2, Pires, McClure, Ferguson. Totals 20 12-21 53.
Cascade Chr.; 9;15;13;15;—;52
S. Umpqua;11;11;12;19;—;53
3-Point Goals — C.C. 1 (Alexander), S.U. 1 (Lind). Total Fouls — C.C. 18, S.U. 22. Fouled Out — Gray.
