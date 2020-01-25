GLIDE — Junior Ruby Livingston scored a season-high 13 points and the Glide girls raced to a 31-9 lead after three quarters, defeating the visiting Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter Academy co-op 40-20 in a Southern Cascade League contest Saturday afternoon.
Emily Michel hit three 3-pointers also for the Wildcats, who kept themselves within striking distance of a league playoff spot, improving to 4-12 on the season and 2-3 in SCL play.
Glide will have a tough turnaround next weekend, visiting Lakeview Friday night and hosting Illinois Valley Saturday afternoon to start the second half of SCL play.
BUTTE FALLS (20) — Kinsey Lierman 9, Watanabe 5, Challenger 3, Allen 2, Teixeira 1, Welburn, Woods, Palomares, Schauffler, Goebel. Totals 6 5-9 20.
GLIDE (40) — Ruby Livingston 13, Michel 9, Jones 6, Ranger 4, Rams 3, Stiles 2, Anderson 2, Burford, Auty, Towne, Markillie. Totals 15 7-15 40.
Butte Falls;4;5;0;11—;20
Glide;11;16;5;8;—;40
3-Point Goals — B.F. 3 (Lierman 2, Watanabe 1), Gli. 3 (Michel). Total Fouls — B.F. 13, Gli. 11.
