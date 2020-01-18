GLIDE — Damary Roman was the only player to score in double figures, hitting for 10 points as visiting Lost River defeated Glide 40-22 in a Southern Cascade League girls basketball game Saturday afternoon.
Emily Michel had a team-high seven points for Glide, which was held to single-digit scoring in each of the fourth quarters.
The Wildcats (2-11, 0-2 SCL) will host Bonanza in a rescheduled SCL game Tuesday.
LOST RIVER (40) — Damary Roman 10, An. Taylor 5, Aguirre 5, As. Taylor 5, Duran 4, McAuliffe 3, Villegas 2, N. Camacho 2, K. Camacho 1, O'Neil, Petrik. Totals 15 7-13 40.
GLIDE (22) — Emily Michel 7, Rams 3, Anderson 3, Ranger 2, Stiles 2, Rubrecht 2, Jones 2, Livingston 1, Burford, Auty, Towne, Markille. Totals 8 5-15 22.
Lost River;10;10;11;9;—;40
Glide;5;2;7;8;—;22
3-point goals — L.R. 3 (As. Taylor 2, McAuliffe 1), Gli. 1 (Michel). Total Fouls — L.R. 13, Gli. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.