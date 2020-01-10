DAYS CREEK — Seniors Moriah Michaels and Joleen Crume combined for 34 points and 23 rebounds, leading Days Creek to a big 46-27 Skyline League North victory over visiting Yoncalla Friday night.
Michaels had a game-high 23 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and had 16 deflections for the Wolves (6-6, 2-1 Skyline), who jumped on the Eagles early with a 14-2 first-quarter run.
Crume added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Days Creek, which also got five assists from Megan Kruzic.
Alison Van Loon had a team-high 10 points for Yoncalla (9-4, 1-2).
Days Creek will host Riddle Tuesday.
YONCALLA (27) — Alison Van Loon 10, Noffsinger 6, Soto 5, Harman 3, Powers 2, Elam 1, Record, Martinez-Gray, Stevens, Wise. Totals 9 7-14 27.
DAYS CREEK (46) — Moriah Michaels 23, Crume 11, Ketchum, Slater, Stufflebeam, Kruzic, Newton, Wheeler, Jandura, Badgley, Chandler. Totals 18 9-11 46.
Yoncalla;2;6;10;19;—;27
Days Creek;14;11;9;12;—;46
3-Point Goals — Yon. 2 (Van Loon), D.C. 1 (Slater). Total Fouls — Yon. 9, D.C. 12.
JV Score — Yoncalla 26, Days Creek 14.
