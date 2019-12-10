OAKLAND — Moriah Michaels had a game-high 15 points and the visiting Wolves led 22-9 at halftime on their way to a 37-30 nonleague girls basketball victory over the host Oakers at the Nut House.
Joleen Crume chipped in nine points for Days Creek (3-0), which is home Friday against Damascus Christian.
Taylor Yard had 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and four blocked shots to pace the Oakers (1-2), who play at North Douglas Wednesday.
DAYS CREEK (37) — Moriah Michaels 15, Crume 9, Shufflebeam 4, Slater 3, Ketchum 2, Kruzic 2, Newton 2, Wheeler. Totals 12 11-23 37.
OAKLAND (30) — Taylor Yard 12, Vogel-Hunt 6, Parnell 5, Witten 5, Baird 1, Oberman 1, Collins, Bean, Brownson, Braack, Pfaff. Totals 12 4-12 30.
D. Creek;16;6;7;8;—;37
Oakland;8;1;13;8;—;30
3-Point Goals — D.C. 2 (Michaels), Oak. 2 (Vogel-Hunt). Total Fouls — D.C. 10, Oak. 21. Rebounds — Oak. 26 (Parnell 5).
