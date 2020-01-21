DAYS CREEK — Senior guard Moriah Michaels had 20 points, nine rebounds and eight steals, leading the Days Creek girls basketball team to a 43-22 nonleague win over the Roseburg junior varsity on Tuesday.
Michaels scored 18 in the first half. Shandiin Newton chipped in eight points for the Wolves (8-7 overall). Megan Kruzic didn't score, but contributed five rebounds and four assists.
Freshman Amy Carpenter led the Indians with eight points.
Days Creek will play at league-leading North Douglas Saturday.
ROSEBURG JV (22) — Amy Carpenter 8, Mead, Muntifering, Murphy, Mohlsick 4, Pinard 2, Carlson 2, Miller, Rivera 2, Van Acker 4. Totals 10 2-3 22.
DAYS CREEK (43) — Moriah Michaels 20, Wheeler, Newton 8, Kruzic, Ketchem 3, Jandura, Badgley 3, Slater 6, Stufflebeam, Chandler, Crume 3. Totals 17 8-14 43.
Roseburg;2;9;2;9;—;22
Days Creek;18;11;5;9;—;43
3-Point Goals — Rose. 0, D.C. 1 (Newton). Total Fouls — Rose. 11, D.C. 8.
