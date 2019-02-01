DAYS CREEK — Junior guard Moriah Michaels scored a career-high 28 points and the Days Creek girls basketball team got back on the winning track with a 52-34 Skyline League North win on Friday night.
Michaels also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, and made six steals as the Wolves improved to 10-8 overall and 6-2 in league. Joleen Crume had 13 points.
Kaleigh Soto and Shaunasi Hardy each scored eight points for the Eagles (8-15, 3-8).
"Our defense looked much better tonight," said D.C. coach Matt Crume. "Moriah (Michaels) had another excellent all-around game."
Days Creek travels to Pacific Saturday, while Yoncalla hosts Glendale.
YONCALLA (34) — Kaleigh Soto 8, Shaunasi Hardy 8, Van Loon 6, Walton 6, Powers 4, Record 2, Harman, Gray. Totals 8 16-17 34.
DAYS CREEK (52) — Moriah Michaels 28, J. Crume 13, K. Crume 5, Newton 2, Jackson 2, Jandura 2, Kruzic, Ketchum, Ferch. Totals 23 4-7 52.
Yoncalla;9;7;9;9;—;34
Days Creek;14;9;16;13;—;52
3-Point Goals — Yon. 2 (Hardy, Walton), D.C. 2 (K. Crume, J. Crume). Total Fouls — Yon. 13, D.C. 13.
