OAKLAND — Emily Michel had a career-high 23 points and the Glide girls avenged an earlier loss to Myrtle Point, thumping the Bobcats 48-34 in the third-place game of the Oakland Holiday Tournament Saturday afternoon.
Michel hit four 3-pointers for the Wildcats (2-6), who lost 40-35 to Myrtle Point at home two weeks earlier. Michel tallied 39 points over Glide's two games on the weekend and was named to the all-tournament team.
Ruby Livingston also had a big night for Glide, just missing a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
"This was a good weekend for us," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "We've got them playing the best they've played this season, We may be making the turn a little bit."
Glide will visit Days Creek next Saturday.
MYRTLE POINT (34) — Maddi Reynolds 14, Brown 6, Leep 5, Weekly 4, Tolman 2, Wheeler 2, Thomas 1, H. Reynolds, Creech. Totals 13 8-14 34.
GLIDE (48) — Emily Michel 23, Livingston 11, Pardo-Rams 8, Ranger 4, Anderson 2, Stiles, Jones, Towne, Markille. Totals 18 8-19 48.
M. Point;8;10;8;8;—;34
Glide;5;14;11;18;—;48
3-Point Goals — M.P. 0, Glide 4 (Michel). Total Fouls — M.P. 15, Glide 13.
