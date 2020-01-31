LAKEVIEW — Glide senior Emily Michel scored a career-high 25 points and Ruby Livingston added 11, but the Wildcats fell to Lakeview 65-49 in a Southern Cascade League girls basketball game Friday night.
Michel hit seven 3-pointers in the contest, also a season high, while Jazmine Rams added seven points.
The loss dropped Glide to 2-3 in SCL play and 4-12 overall. The Wildcats host second-place Illinois Valley Saturday.
