OAKLAND — Senior Emily Michel scored a career-high 16 points and the Glide girls basketball team made a huge leap in a loss, falling to Bandon 38-29 in the first round of the Oakland Holiday Tournament Friday night.
Glide fell to Bandon 53-21 in their first meeting on Dec. 12.
"We played about as well as we can play. We gave them everything they could handle," Glide coach Jeff Smith said of his squad, which fell to 1-6 on the season. "It was a far cry from the first game. They are a formidable team. All in all, I told the girls there were a lot of positives to take from this game. They played their hearts out."
Glide will face Myrtle Point in the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Bobcats beat the Wildcats 40-35 in their prior meeting Dec. 16.
GLIDE (29) — Emily Michel 16, Livingston 6, Pardo-Rams 5, Anderson 2, Ranger, Jones, Towne, Markillie. Totals 13 1-2 29.
BANDON (38) — Traylyn Arana 24, Strain 5, Williams 5, Turner 4, Smith, Potter, Martin, Hennick. Totals 16 5-15 38.
Glide;5;4;15;5;—;29
Bandon;4;11;14;9;—;38
3-Point Goals — Glide 2 (Michel), Bandon 1 (Williams). Total Fouls — Glide 11, Bandon 9.
