CRESWELL — Two of the state's top three girls basketball teams in Class 2A — according to the OSAA power rankings — squared off on a neutral court on Saturday night.
Second-ranked Oakland and No. 3 Monroe, who tied for the Central Valley Conference regular season title, met in a seeding game at Creswell High School. The Dragons were a little better on this day, winning 37-32 to take the CVC's No. 1 seed.
Kyndal Martin and Mirtha Lopez each scored 12 points for Monroe (22-3), which outscored the Oakers 21-10 in the middle two quarters. Ashley Sutton chipped in eight points.
Hadley Brooksby led Oakland (23-3) with 11 points. Gabby Parnell scored seven points and Grace Witten contributed six. Grace Witten, Cassidy Jones and Andrea Bean each grabbed five rebounds.
Bean sparked the Oakers to a 15-8 lead after one quarter, scoring all five of her points — one of them a 3-point field goal.
"We did get off to a good start," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "But after that the ball stopped dropping for us. We shot in the low 20s (from the field for the game). Monroe won the game in the second and third quarters, they outhustled us on some plays."
Following the contest, Monroe and Oakland swapped the second and third spots in the power rankings.
The Oakers are expected to host a state playoff game next Saturday.
MONROE (37) — Kyndal Martin 12, Mirtha Lopez 12, Sutton 8, Bodi 2, Young 2, May 1, Warden, Harding. Totals 15 7-12 37.
OAKLAND (32) — Hadley Brooksby 11, Parnell 7, G. Witten 6, Bean 5, Yard 2, Jones 1, Simonson, Cagle, Collins. Totals 11 8-11 32.
Monroe;8;9;12;8;—;37
Oakland;15;3;7;7;—;32
3-Point Goals — Mon. 0, Oak. 2 (Parnell, Bean). Total Fouls — Mon. 12, Oak. 14.
