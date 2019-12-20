Senior forward Bailey Dickerson scored 26 points and Mountain View of Bend pulled away from Roseburg in the second half to take a 56-40 win on Friday night in a nonconference girls basketball game at Robertson Memorial Gym.
The Cougars (3-1) led 22-17 at halftime. Hannah Hansen added 10 points for Mountain View.
Junior guard Kalina Anderson scored a season-high 13 points for the Indians (1-6), who turned the ball over 23 times. Katie Knudson had nine points and Ericka Allen six for the Tribe.
"We have to take care of the ball better," RHS coach Dane Tornell said. "The third quarter is like a mental block for us, we weren't executing the offense. I thought Kalina had a phenomenal game on both ends of the floor."
Roseburg will play in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest in Bend next weekend, opening with Lincoln at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Mountain View High School.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (56) — Bailey Dickerson 26, Hansen 10, Vaccaro 8, Overcash 6, Johnson 4, Neet 2, Meier, Towle, Zink, Andre. Totals 18 16-26 56.
ROSEBURG (40) — Kalina Anderson 13, Knudson 9, Allen 6, Murphy 5, Vredenburg 4, Miller 2, Russell 1, White. Totals 16 7-14 40.
M. View;13;9;15;19;—;56
Roseburg;12;5;9;14;—;40
3-Point Goals — M.V. 4 (Dickerson 2, Vaccaro 2), Rose. 1 (Allen). Total Fouls — M.V. 17, Rose. 24. Fouled Out — Allen, Knudson.
JV Score — Roseburg 29, Mountain View 27.
