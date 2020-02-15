MYRTLE POINT — Jenna Corcoran scored 19 points, but Reedsport dropped a 41-28 decision to Myrtle Point on Friday in a Sunset Conference girls basketball game.
The Brave remained winless at 0-23 overall and 0-12 in conference. Reedsport ends its season Monday with a nonleague game at home against Butte Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.