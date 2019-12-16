GLIDE — Nikki Leep had a game-high 11 points and Myrtle Point earned its first win of the season, besting the host Wildcats 40-35 in a nonleague girls basketball game Monday night.
Kylie Anderson had eight points and Ruby Livingston seven for Glide, which trailed 19-18 at halftime but couldn't make up a second-half deficit.
"We got in a little bit of foul trouble, had a couple of costly turnovers, and they made the shots that counted," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "We just let it get away from us."
The Wildcats (1-4) visit Douglas Friday night.
MYRTLE POINT (40) — Nikki Leep 11, M. Reynolds 10, Brown 7, Weekly 6, Wheeler 6, Thomas, Tolman. Totals 18 4-10 40.
GLIDE (35) — Kylie Anderson 8, Livingston 7, Pardo-Rams 5, Jones 4, Michael 4, Stiles 3, Ranger 2, Markillie. Totals 15 4-8 35.
M. Point;7;12;14;7;—;40
Glide;9;9;8;9;—;35
3-Point Goals — M.P. 0, Glide 1 (Stiles). Total Fouls — M.P. 12, Glide 16. Fouled Out — Livingston.
JV Score — M.P. def. Glide (two quarters).
