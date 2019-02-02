GRANTS PASS — New Hope Christian dominated the first half and finished with a 49-29 victory over Umpqua Valley Christian on Saturday in a Skyline League girls basketball game.
Hannah McCoy scored 11 points for the Warriors (8-11, 4-4 South), who led 28-5 at halftime.
Eden Crouse had a double-double for the Monarchs (6-14, 0-10 North) with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Tyla Elam chipped in seven points, Liz Jarvis pulled down 11 rebounds and Tylie Bendele grabbed eight caroms.
UVC travels to Riddle Tuesday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (29) — Eden Crouse 11, Tyla Elam 7, T. Bendele 6, S. Bendele 3, Jarvis 2, Bancroft, Long, Goetzke. Totals 13 3-16 29,
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (49) — Hannah McCoy 11, Chavez 8, Findley 8, Huttema 7, Barnett 7, McClintick 4, Kashishian 4, Liu. Totals 23 2-4 49.
UVC;4;1;13;11;—;29
NHC;13;15;9;12;—;49
3-Point Goals — UVC 0, NHC 1 (McCoy). Total Fouls — UVC 12, NHC 18. Fouled Out — McCoy.
