HALSEY — The last time the Oakland girls faced Central Linn, it was a first-quarter surge which proved too much for the Oakers to overcome.
Tuesday night, the No. 5-ranked Cobras went on a 19-4 run on their way to a 60-39 Central Valley Conference victory over visiting Oakland.
"They just came out and beat us on hustle plays," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "They just had more energy than we had. They would beat us to loose balls and convert with 3-pointers. Just those back-breaker-type plays."
The Cobras hit seven 3s in the game, with Maya Rowland hitting three on her way to a game-high 17 points.
Taylor Yard led Oakland with 14 points, four rebounds and four blocked shots. Freshman Tiana Oberman and Gabriella Parnell chipped in seven points apiece for the Oakers (9-10, 3-5 CVC).
Oakland visits East Linn Christian Friday.
OAKLAND (39) — Taylor Yard 14, Oberman 7, Parnell 7, Witten 4, Collins 3, Brownson 2, Braack 2, Vogel-Hunt, Baird, Bean, Pfaff. Totals 13 12-21 39.
CENTRAL LINN (60) — Maya Rowland 17, Robb 12, Nofziger 9, Neal 7, Beauchamp 6, Neuschwander 5, G. Rowland 4, Ramirez, Prettyman. Totals 22 9-16 60.
Oakland;10;10;4;15;—;39
Central Linn;14;10;19;17;—;60
3-Point Goals — Oak. 1 (Collins), C.L. 7 (M. Rowland 3, Robb 2, Nofziger 1, Neuschwander). Total Fouls — Oak. 15, C.L. 15.
JV Score — Oakland 24, Central Linn 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.