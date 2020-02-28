CRANE — The Wolves ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night.
Days Creek was no match for top-seeded Crane, losing 67-32 in the second round of the Class 1A girls basketball playoffs.
The unbeaten Mustangs (26-0) advanced to the state tournament in Baker City, meeting No. 9 Country Christian or No. 8 Rogue Valley Adventist at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
Kelsie Siegner scored 12 of her game-high 28 points in the third quarter for Crane. Shelie Doman had 10 points and Taelor Hammack scored nine.
The contest marked the final prep game for Days Creek seniors Moriah Michaels and Joleen Crume. Michaels finished with 11 points and Crume had six. Ashtyn Slater also scored 11 for the No. 16 Wolves (14-12), hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
Crane led 30-13 at halftime.
DAYS CREEK (32) — Moriah Michaels 11, Ashtyn Slater 11, Newton 1, Kruzic, Ketchum, Stufflebeam 3, Crume 6. Totals 9 12-20 32.
CRANE (67) — Kelsie Siegner 28, L. Doman, Hammack 9, Carson 5, Clark 5, Davis 5, Thompson 3, Witzel 2, S. Doman 10, Zander. Totals 28 4-5 67.
Days Creek;2;11;11;8;—;32
Crane;17;13;23;14;—;67
3-Point Goals — D.C. 2 (Slater), Crane 7 (Siegner 4, Carson 1, Clark 1, Thompson 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 9, Crane 19.
