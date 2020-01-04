YONCALLA — Kieryn Carnes scored seven of her 11 points during a 22-point third quarter as ninth-ranked Elkton ran away from host Yoncalla for a key 50-35 Skyline League North Division girls basketball win Saturday night at Duncan Court.
Aspyn Luzier had a team-high 12 points for the Elks (9-2, 2-0 Skyline North) who scored 50 points for the second consecutive night. Elkton beat Camas Valley 50-11 Friday night in their Skyline opener, but game statistics were not provided.
Kaleigh Soto led Yoncalla (9-3, 1-1) with 12 points and four assists, while Ashley Powers added eight points and eight rebounds. Nichole Noffsinger finished with seven points and nine rebounds, and Alison Van Loon returned from an injury to post six points.
Elkton will play a nonleague contest at Country Christian and Yoncalla will host a Skyline game with Days Creek, both on Friday.
ELKTON (50) — Aspyn Luzier 12, Carnes 11, Humphries 9, Halstead 7, McCall 7, Olson 4, Peacock. Totals 21 2-7 50.
YONCALLA (35) — Kaleigh Soto 12, Powers 8, Noffsinger 7, Van Loon 6, Elam 2, Harman. Totals 14 4-11 35.
Elkton;8;13;22;7;—;50
Yoncalla;7;7;12;9;—;35
3-Point Goals — Elk. 6 (Luzier 4, Carnes 1, McCall 1), Yon. 3 (Van Loon 2, Noffsinger 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 12, Yon. 10.
