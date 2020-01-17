DAYS CREEK — Aspyn Luzier scored a game-high 10 points and the No. 10-ranked Elkton Elks survived a power outage late in the game Friday to hang on for a 32-29 Skyline League North victory over Days Creek.
The lights went out with roughly three minutes left in the game, just as Days Creek's Joleen Crume went up for a 3-point shot. The lights went out, the shot went in, but the basket was waved off due to the outage.
"It was a good, hard-fought game," D.C. coach Matt Crume said. "There was good defense on both sides. But little by little, it just started getting away from us."
Crume finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Moriah Michaels added six points and seven steals for the Wolves.
Days Creek (7-7, 3-2 North) is home against the Roseburg junior varsity on Tuesday. Elkton (11-3, 4-0) visits North Douglas in a key Skyline North tilt Saturday night.
ELKTON (32) — Aspyn Luzier 10, Halstead 6, McCall 4, Ma. Byle 4, Carnes 3, Olson 3, Humphries 2, Peacock. Totals 14 2-4 32.
DAYS CREEK (29) — Joleen Crume 8, Michaels 6, Kruzic 5, Newton 4, Ketchum, Slater 3, Badgley, Stufflebeam. Totals 11 4-12 29.
Elkton;7;7;9;9;—;32
D. Creek;11;4;3;11;—;29
3-Point Goals — Elk. 2 (Luzier), D.C. 3 (Kruzic, Ketchum, Slater). Total Fouls — Elk. 14, D.C. 12.
