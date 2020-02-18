ELKTON — The Elkton girls jumped out to an early lead and pulled out a 44-26 victory over visiting Riddle in a Skyline League basketball playoff game on Tuesday night at Grimsrud Gym.
Senior post Samantha McCall had a season-high 15 points for the Elks (18-6 overall), who will take on South Division champion Pacific/Powers at 2 p.m. Friday at Sutherlin High School.
Elkton got the win despite shooting 18-for-68 (26%) from the floor.
Olivia Humphries added eight points and Kieryn Carnes scored seven, while Alexis Halstread grabbed 10 rebounds and Margaret Byle added six caroms for Elkton.
Senior Katie Langdon led the Irish (6-16) with 11 points and seven rebounds, while fellow senior Katarina Schartner scored seven. The duo are the only seniors Riddle will lose to graduation.
RIDDLE (26) — Katie Langdon 11, Schartner 7, Linton 5, Renfro 3, Miles, Light, McCartt, Davenport. Totals 8-40 6-11 26.
ELKTON (44) — Samantha McCall 15, Humphries 8, Carnes 7, Luzier 6, Halstead 4, Olson 2, Me. Byle 2, Ma. Byle, Peacock, Brar, Williamson, Peters. Totals 18-68 6-15 44.
Riddle;2;8;9;7;—;26
Elkton;14;9;10;11;—;44
3-Point Goals — Rid. 4 (Langdon 3, Schartner 1), Elk. 2 (Luzier). Total Fouls — Rid. 13, Elk. 15. Fouled Out — Renfro. Rebounds — Rid. 29 (Langdon 7), Elk. 39 (Halstead 10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.