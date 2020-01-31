ELKTON — The 10th-ranked Elkton Elks forced 31 turnovers on their way to a 49-24 Skyline League girls basketball victory over visiting Days Creek Friday night.
Kieryn Carnes led Elkton (15-4, 7-1 North) with 12 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Alexis Halstead added 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the floor, while Margaret Byle added nine points and Olivia Humphries eight.
The Wolves (8-10, 3-5) got seven points and five steals from Ashtyn Slater, and Bailey Stufflebeam chipped in six.
The Elks' win sets up a huge Skyline North Division contest with fourth-ranked North Douglas Saturday night. The Warriors won the previous meeting 54-39 Jan. 18 in Drain.
Days Creek is home against Glendale in a Skyline South game Friday.
DAYS CREEK (24) — Ashtyn Slater 7, Stufflebeam 6, Newton 3, Kruzic 3, Crume 3, Ketchum 2, Wheeler, Sawyer, Jandura, Chandler. Totals 9 4-11 24.
ELKTON (49) — Kieryn Carnes 12, Halstead 10, Ma. Byle 9, Humphries 8, Luzier 5, McCall 3, Peacock 2, Brar, Me. Byle, Williams, Olson, Peters. Totals 23 2-4 49.
Days Creek;8;2;2;12;—;24
Elkton;10;6;15;18;—;49
3-Point Goals — D.C. 2 (Newton, Kruzic), Elk. 1 (Luzier). Total Fouls — D.C. 7, Elk. 13.
