DRAIN — Every North Douglas player scored as the fourth-ranked Warriors ran away from Skyline League South Division winner Pacific/Powers, rolling to a 53-26 girls basketball victory Frday night.
Natalie Thompson had a game-high 14 points for the Warriors, who pulled away by outscoring the Cruisers 16-3 in the fourth quarter.
Rilie-Jo Olds added nine points and Sofia Alcantar scored seven for North Douglas, which improved to 19-3 on the season and 9-0 in Skyline North play.
The Warriors host Glendale Saturday, and close out the regular season Friday at Riddle.
PACIFIC/POWERS (26) — Trinidy Blanton 9, Griffiths, Hall 2, Stallard, Lee 2, Sanders 4, Lang, White 6, Vincent 3, Krantz. Totals 10 6-12 26.
NORTH DOUGLAS (53) — Natalie Thompson 14, Olds 9, Alcantar 7, Derrick 6, Draeger 5, Williams 4, Harkins 4, Holcomb 3, MacDowell 1. Totals 23 5-9 53.
Pacific/Powers;5;8;10;3;—;26
North Douglas;8;16;13;16;—;53
3-Point Goals — Pac. 0, N.D. 2 (Thompson). Total Fouls — Pac. 16, N.D. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.