DRAIN — North Douglas freshman Savannah Harkins had a game-high 16 points and the Warriors held Camas Valley to just two points in each of the final three quarters in a 64-14 Skyline League girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
Harkins hit a trio of 3-pointers on the night, while Natalie Thompson added 12 points and Sofia Alcantar scored 10 for the Warriors (13-1, 3-0 North).
Joy DeRoss had seven points to lead the Hornets (4-9, 1-4 South).
North Douglas visits Yoncalla and hosts Elkton Saturday in a pair of key Skyline North games this weekend.
CAMAS VALLEY (14) — Joy DeRoss 7, Holmgren 4, C. DeRoss 3, Pool, Pohl, Chandler, Roberson, Hill, Chandler, Lamell. Totals 5 4-8 14.
NORTH DOUGLAS (64) — Savannah Harkins 16, Thompson 12, Alcantar 10, MacDowell 4, Ward 3, Derrick 2, Draeger 1, Olds, Williams 9, Hulsey 2, Ward 1, Holcomb 4. Totals 25 8-19 64.
C. Valley;8;2;2;2;—;14
N. Douglas;13;18;18;15;—;64
3-Point Goals — N.D. 6 (Harkins 3, Thompson 2, Ward 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 15, N.D. 7.
JV Score — North Douglas def. Bandon.
