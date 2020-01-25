DRAIN — Senior guard Nicki Derrick scored nine of her 11 points in the second quarter, pushing North Douglas to a 30-24 halftime lead, and the fourth-ranked Warriors held on to beat visiting Days Creek 49-42 in a Skyline League North girls basketball contest Saturday night.
Sofia Alcantar added eight points and Natalie Thompson seven for North Douglas, which improved to 6-0 in Skyline play and 16-2 overall.
Moriah Michaels had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves (8-8, 3-3), while Megan Kruzic chipped in seven points, six rebounds and four steals. Emma Badgley also had seven points for Days Creek.
Both teams square off with Yoncalla this coming week, Days Creek traveling to face the Eagles on Tuesday and North Douglas playing host to its north-county rival Friday.
DAYS CREEK (42) — Moriah Michaels 11, Kruzic 7, Badgley 7, Crume 5, Slater 5, Stufflebeam 4, Newton 2, Ketchem 1. Totals 15 10-21 42.
NORTH DOUGLAS (49) — Nicki Derrick 11, Alcantar 8, Thompson 7, Olds 6, Hulsey 5, Draeger 5, MacDonald 4, Harkins 3, Holcomb. Totals 17 12-21 49.
Days Creek;7;17;12;6;—;42
N. Douglas;7;23;8;11;—;49
3-Point Goals — D.C. 2 (Kruzic, Crume), N.D. 3 (Derrick, Thompson, Williams. Total Fouls — D.C. 21, N.D. 21. Fouled Out — Michaels, Crume, Thompson.
