DRAIN — Seven North Douglas players had at least five points and the fourth-ranked Warriors clinched the Skyline League's North Division with a 51-10 victory over visiting Glendale Saturday night.
Samantha MacDowell and freshman Savannah Harkins had eight points apiece to lead North Douglas (20-3, 10-0 North), while Natalie Draeger had seven points and Sofia Alcantar and Jaylyn Hulsey each chipped in six.
Five Glendale players had one basket apiece as the Pirates (4-17, 0-12 South) wrapped up their Skyline League season. Glendale will play a nonleague game at Milo Adventist Monday.
North Douglas closes out the regular season Friday at Riddle.
GLENDALE (10) — Sage Knott 2, Anna Wright 2, Morgan Moody 2, Skye Igarta 2, Enedin Hernandez 2, McKinney, Swanson, Frizzle, Lewelling. Totals 5 0-0 10.
NORTH DOUGLAS (51) — Samantha MacDowell 8, Savannah Harkins 8, Draeger 7, Alcantar 6, Hulsey 6, Holcomb 5, Thompson 5, Derrick 3, Olds 2, Williams, L. Ward, A. Ward. Totals 21 3-10 51.
Glendale;0;4;2;4;—;10
N. Douglas;17;14;13;7;—;51
3-Point Goals — Gle. 0, N.D. 6 (MacDowell 2, Harkins 2, Thompson 1, Draeger 1). Total Fouls — Gle. 13, N.D. 6. Fouled Out — McKinney, Frizzle.
