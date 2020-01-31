YONCALLA — Natalie Thompson had a game-high 13 points, leading three North Douglas players in double figures as the fourth-ranked Warriors cruised to a 67-23 road victory at rival Yoncalla in Skyline League North Division play Friday night at Duncan Court.
Natalie Draeger and freshman Savannah Harkins each added 10 points for the Warriors (17-2, 7-0 North), who held Yoncalla to just nine points in the second half. Rilie-Jo Olds chipped in eight points.
Alison Van Loon led the Eagles (13-7, 4-5) with 11 points.
The Warriors will visit No. 10-ranked Elkton Saturday night. Yoncalla hosts Riddle Tuesday in a game which will not count in the league standings.
NORTH DOUGLAS (67) — Natalie Thompson 13, Draeger 10, Harkins 10, Olds 8, MacDowell 7, Derrick 7, Ward 5, Alcantar 5, Williams 2, Hulsey, Holcomb. Totals 24 12-20 67.
YONCALLA (23) — Alison Van Loon 11, Soto 6, Harman 3, Powers 2, Noffsinger 1, Record, Elam, Stevens, Wise. Totals 7 9-14 23.
N. Douglas;15;19;17;16;—;67
Yoncalla;7;7;4;5;—;23
3-Point Goals — N.D. 7 (Thompson 4, Ward 1, MacDowell 1, Harkins 1), Yon. 0. Total Fouls — N.D. 17, Yon. 11.
