DRAIN — The last remaining undefeated team in Douglas County went down Friday night as No. 6 North Douglas suffered its first loss of the season, a 44-40 setback at the hands of No. 3 Perrydale in a nonleague girls basketball game Friday night.
The loss dropped the Warriors to 11-1 on the season.
"It was just a great game," North Douglas coach Jody Cyr said. "Both teams pressured the ball really well. We had just a little lapse in the third quarter for about a minute or so that ended up costing us the game."
Sydney Lawrence hit five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 18 points for the Pirates (11-2), who also beat eight-ranked Elkton 32-27 earlier in the season.
Nicki Derrick had a team-high eight points for the Warriors, while Natalie Thompson and Rilie-Jo Olds added six points apiece.
North Douglas resumes Skyline League play Saturday at New Hope Christian in Grants Pass.
PERRYDALE (44) — Sydney Lawrence 18, Porter 8, K. Lawrence 8, Freeborn, Deters 3, Lawrence 5, Cruickshank, Ka. Rosenbalm 2, Ke. Rosenbalm, Burbank. Totals 15 7-25 44.
NORTH DOUGLAS (40) — Nicki Derrick 8, MacDowell 4, Harkins 4, Alcantar 2, Thompson 6, Draeger 3, Olds 6, Williams 3, Holcomb 4. Totals 16 7-17 40.
Perrydale;12;7;16;9;—;44
North Douglas;6;12;12;10;—;40
3-Point Goals — Per. 7 (S. Lawrence 5, K. Lawrence 1, Deters 1), N.D. 1 (Thompson). Total Fouls — Per. 20, N.D. 24.
