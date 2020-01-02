MERLIN — The South Umpqua girls basketball team maintained its perfect start to the season, getting past North Valley 47-34 Thursday in the first round of the North Valley Winter Blast.
Shalyn Gray and Kyla Pires each had 12 points for the No. 8-ranked Lancers (8-0), who led 10-0 after one quarter.
North Valley was able to get back into the game in the second half before South Umpqua closed the door.
"We had too many turnovers and let them back into it," S.U. coach Dusty Pires said. "There was a little rust after two weeks off, and it definitely showed tonight."
Amelia Ferguson and Hannah Lowell added seven points each for the Lancers, who play Douglas Friday.
SOUTH UMPQUA (47) — Kyla Pires 12, Shalyn Gray 12, Ferguson 7, Lowell 7, Gibson 5, Slay 2, Love 2, Lind, Richardson, Davoli. Totals 20 2-4 47.
NORTH VALLEY (34) — Sydney Moore 12, Touey 7, Mohr 6, Kirkland 6, Kersten 3, Huff, Smith. Totals 11 10-21 34.
South Umpqua;10;8;14;15;—;47
North Valley;0;7;10;17;—;34
3-Point Goals — S.U. 5 (Ferguson 2, Gibson 1, Lowell 1, Gray 1), N.V. 2 (Kersten, Mohr). Total Fouls — S.U. 19, N.V. 10. Fouled Out — Touey.
