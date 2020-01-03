SALEM — Junior post Amy Dickover scored a game-high 19 points and Class 3A No. 3 Sutherlin ran away from 2A No. 5 Portland Christian for a 47-30 semifinal victory Friday in the Crusader Classic New Year's Girls Basketball Invitational at Salem Academy.
The Bulldogs (10-1) will face Kennedy (9-2), No. 1 in 2A, for the tournament championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Salem Academy.
Kennedy beat Class 3A No. 4 Oregon Episcopal 50-31 in the other semifinal.
Freshman Micah Wicks added nine points for Sutherlin, while Madeline DeLucia led the Lions with 13 points.
SUTHERLIN (47) — Amy Dickover 19, Wicks 9, Vermillion 6, Haines 5, Gill 4, Ganger 4, Bailey, Radmer, Masterfield, Richardson. Totals 19 5-12 47.
PORTLAND CHRISTIAN (30) — Madeline DeLucia 13, Conard 11, Brunner 6, Humphrey, Stumetz, Nyone, Xiao. Totals 9 8-12 30.
Sutherlin;20;10;11;6;—;47
P. Christian;5;5;5;15;—;30
3-Point Goals — Suth. 4 (Wicks 3, Haines 1), P.C. 4 (Conard 3, Brunner 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 15, P.C. 7. Fouled Out — Nyone.
