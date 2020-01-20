In the biggest Class 3A girls basketball game of the regular season, the No. 2-ranked Sutherlin Bulldogs took their shot at the defending state champion and top-ranked Clatskanie Tigers.
Ultimately, the Bulldogs fell one shot short.
Clatskanie (12-1 overall) outscored Sutherlin 8-4 in overtime to escape with a 69-65 win Monday night in the MLK Showcase at Corban University in Salem.
“They’re a really good team,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. “They are very well-coached. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds, but hopefully we’ll see them down the road.”
It was just the second loss of the season for the Bulldogs (15-2), whose only other setback was a 50-43 loss to Class 4A No. 1 Philomath on Dec. 27.
Junior wing Paige Bailey had 11 of her season-high 21 points — with a pair of 3-pointers and a three-point play — to help the Bulldogs square up Clatskanie 14-14 after one quarter.
A triple from Bailey and two from Kiersten Haines pushed the Bulldogs to a 23-16 lead early in the second quarter, but Clatskanie’s Shelby Blodgett helped keep her Tigers in reach, scoring seven points over the final two minutes of the first half to cut the Sutherlin lead to 34-26.
The Tigers outscored Sutherlin 33-27 in the second half and won the overtime period.
“Winning by 20 points wouldn’t have made us much better,” Grotting said. “This just gets us more ready to go back to work.”
Jadyn Vermillion tossed in 19 points for Sutherlin, while freshman Micah Wicks added 10 and Amy Dickover scored nine. Dickover fouled out late in the fourth quarter.
Sutherlin returns to Far West League play at South Umpqua Friday.
SUTHERLIN (65) — Paige Bailey 21, Vermillion 19, Wicks 10, Dickover 9, Haines 6, Masterfield, Ganger. Totals 23 9-15 65.
CLATSKANIE (69) — Kaity Sizemore 23, Sprague 18, Blodgett 16, Smith 8, Martin 2, Helmen 2, McLeod. Totals 27 12-19.
Sutherlin 14 20 8 19 4 — 65
Clatskanie 14 12 17 16 8 — 69
3-Point Goals — Suth. 11 (Bailey 6, Haines 2, Vermillion 2, Wicks 1), Clat. 3 (Smith 2, Sizemore 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 13, Clat. 15. Fouled Out — Dickover, Sprague.
