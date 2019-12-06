RIDDLE — North Clackamas Christian took a 20-point halftime lead and picked up a 47-18 nonleague girls basketball win over Riddle on Friday night.
Nikki Hofer scored 16 points for the Saints (2-0). Katarina Schartner led the Irish (0-2) with eight points before fouling out.
Riddle travels to Lowell Tuesday for a nonleague contest.
NORTH CLACKAMAS CHRISTIAN (47) — Nikki Hofer 16, Pitzi 10, Dale 6, Donovan 3, H. Meuser 2, M. Meuser 2, Stark 4, Ferguson 4, Kerekffy, Davis.
RIDDLE (18) — Katarina Schartner 8, Renfro 4, Pruitt 4, Linton 2, Miles, Davenport, McCartt.
N. Clackamas;14;16;9;8;—;47
Riddle;8;2;4;4;—;18
3-Point Goals — None. Fouled Out — Schartner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.