DRAIN — The North Douglas girls came within a free throw of hitting the century mark as the Warriors opened their basketball season with a 99-22 nonleague win over visiting Alsea Wednesday night.
Senior Nicki Derrick led five Warriors in double figures with 24 points and freshman Savanna Harkins added 21 for the Warriors, who held Alsea to six or fewer points in all four quarters.
Sofia Alcantar chipped in 14 points for North Douglas, while freshman Brooklyn Williams had 13 and Rilie-Jo Olds 11.
The only blemish for the Warriors came at the free throw line, where they made just eight of 20 attempts.
North Douglas will take on Triangle Lake to open the Elkton Tip-Off Classic at 3 p.m. Friday.
ALSEA (22) — Jessica Carlisle 14, Rupert 4, Ulm 4, Ellis, DeBord, Zabaleta, Orantes. Totals 8 6-12.
NORTH DOUGLAS (99) — Nicki Derrick 24, Harkins 21, Williams 13, Alcantar 14, Olds 11, MacDowell 6, Thompson 6, Holcomb 4, Draeger. Totals 45 8-20 99.
Alsea;6;6;6;4;—;22
N. Douglas;20;26;29;24;—;99
3-Point Goals — Alsea 0, N.D. 1 (Derrick). Total Fouls — Alsea 12, N.D. 14.
