YONCALLA — Yoncalla fell 57-17 to North Douglas in the final game of its Skyline League girls basketball season Friday.
Kaleigh Soto scored five points for the Eagles (8-15, 3-8 North) in the loss. Shaunasi Hardy added seven rebounds.
North Douglas (18-4, 9-1) was led by Abby Whipple with 20 points and four steals.
Natalie Thompson had 14 points and Nicki Derrick had nine rebounds. Sofia Alcantar had five assists and four steals for the Warriors.
North Douglas will host Elkton at 6 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (57) — Abby Whipple 7-14 6-8 20, Thompson 7-10 0-0 14, MacDowell 3-4 2-2 8, Olds 2-2 2-3 6, Black 1-1 2-2 4, Derrick 1-3 1-2 3, Alcantar 1-4 0-0 2, Holcomb 0-0 0-2 0, Dill 0-1 0-1 0, Dooley 0-0 0-0 0, Cutsforth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-39 13-20 57.
YONCALLA (17) — Kaleigh Soto 2-6 1-4 5, Hardy 2-13 0-0 4, Powers 1-2 0-0 2, Van Loon 1-4 0-0 2, Harman 1-3 0-0 2, Record 0-1 1-2 1, Walton 0-1 1-2 1, Martinez-Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Bragg 0-3 0-0 0, Deese 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 7-36 3-8 17.
North Douglas;14;19;11;13;—;57
Yoncalla;2;4;7;4;—;17
3-Point Goals — N.D. 0-3, Yon. 0-11. Rebound — N.D. 26 (Derrick 9), Yon. 24 (Hardy 7). Assists — N.D. 15 (Alcantar 5), Yon. 3 (Soto 2). Steals — N.D. 12 (Whipple 4, Alcantar 4), Yon. 5 (Soto 2). Turnovers — N.D. 9, Yon. 23. Total Fouls — N.D. 11, Yon. 15.
