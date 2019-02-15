COOS BAY — Jeff Davis preaches defense and his North Douglas girls basketball team shut down Elkton in their Skyline League tournament game on Friday.
The sixth-ranked Warriors only allowed 10 points through three quarters and finished with a 35-18 victory at Marshfield High School to advance to Saturday's district championship game.
North Douglas (21-4) is one of the top defensive clubs in Class 1A, allowing 24.3 points a game.
Sophomore Natalie Thompson led the Warriors with 10 points, sinking all five of her field goal attempts. Sofia Alcantar had nine points, five steals and three assists, while Abby Whipple added six points and seven rebounds.
"(Defense) is important for us, that's what our identity is," Davis said. "We had some flat spots offensively today, but kept defending."
Kieryn Carnes scored six points for the Elks (14-11), who shot 28 percent (8-for-29) from the field and committed 23 turnovers. Margaret Byle grabbed six rebounds.
North Douglas will meet the Pacific-Days Creek winner at 5 p.m. Saturday in the title game.
ELKTON (18) — Kieryn Carnes 2-10 2-2 6, McCall 1-2 0-0 2, Byle 1-3 0-0 2, Luzier 1-6 0-0 2, Olson 1-3 0-0 2, Halstead 1-1 0-0 2, Peacock 0-2 0-0 0, Absent 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 8-29 2-2 18.
NORTH DOUGLAS (35) — Natalie Thompson 5-56 0-0 10, Alcantar 3-4 3-6 9, Whipple 3-11 0-0 6, Olds 2-4 1-3 5, Derrick 1-2 2-4 4, Dill 0-0 1-2 1, Black 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 14-29 7-15 35.
Elkton;2;2;6;8;—;18
N. Douglas;4;10;8;13;—;35
3-Point Goals — Elk. 0-7 (Carnes 0-2, Luzier 0-4, Absent 0-1), N.D. 0-1 (Whipple 0-1). Total Fouls — Elk. 17, N.D. 9. Rebounds — N.D. 19 (Whipple 7), Elk. 20 (Byle 6). Assists — Elk. 3 (Carnes 2), N.D. 8 (Alcantar, Derrick 3). Turnovers — Elk. 23, N.D. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.