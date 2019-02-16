COOS BAY — North Douglas earned the Skyline League girls basketball title with a 29-25 overtime win over Days Creek on Saturday at Marshfield High School.
At the end of regulation the two teams were tied at 23.
North Douglas (22-4 overall) had a balanced offense with eight points from Abby Whipple and seven apiece from Sofia Alcantar and Riley Black. Alcantar also had 10 rebounds in the game and Whipple added six steals.
Kyla Crume led the Days Creek Wolves (16-9) with nine points and Moriah Michaels contributed eight.
Joleen Crume had nine rebounds and four points.
Both teams will advance to the state playoffs, which will start Wednesday.
DAYS CREEK (25) — Kyla Crume 4-11 3-3 11, Michaels 4-9 0-4 8, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, J. Crume 1-4 0-0 2, Newton 0-0 0-0 0, Kruzic 0-2 0-0 0, Ketchem 0-3 0-0 0, Ferch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-35 3-7 25.
NORTH DOUGLAS (29) — Abby Whipple 3-12 1-4 8, Alcantar 3-11 1-5 7, Black 3-9 1-3 7, Thompson 1-6 2-2 4, Olds 1-2 0-0 2, Derrick 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 11-44 6-16 29.
Days Creek;5;6;6;6;2;—;25
N. Douglas;5;2;6;10;6;—;29
3-Point Goals — D.C. 0-6, N.D. 1-10 (Whipple 1-7). Rebounds — D.C. 30 (J. Crume 9), N.D. 33 (Alcantar 10). Assists — D.C. 6 (K. Crume 3), N.D. 7 (Alcantar 4). Steals — D.C. 9 (Michaels 4), N.D. 11 (Whipple 6). Turnovers — D.C. 24, N.D. 15. Total Fouls — D.C. 14, N.D. 14.
