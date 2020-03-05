North Douglas was eliminated from the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball tournament on Thursday with a 51-47 loss to Mohawk in double overtime in a consolation game at Baker High School in Baker City.
The Mustangs (24-5) advance to the fourth-place game against Damascus Christian (25-3), a 43-42 winner over Country Christian, at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Warriors, who won the Skyline League regular season championship and tournament title, finished their season with a 24-5 record.
Mohawk, which blew a 14-point lead in the third quarter, scored all of its points from the free-throw line in the second extra session. Kendyle Gormley converted three foul shots and Kailee Eck one.
North Douglas post Rilie-Jo Olds scored a basket with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the contest at 45-45 and force overtime.
Nicki Derrick sparked the Warriors' comeback, scoring 17 of her game-high 22 points after halftime. The senior guard also grabbed eight rebounds and made five steals. She was named the Moda Health Player of the Game for N.D.
Olds finished with eight points and six boards, and Natalie Thompson added five points and nine rebounds for North Douglas. The Warriors shot 33.9% from the field and 41.2% from the line, and turned the ball over 23 times.
Peyton Robinson led Mohawk with 15 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. JJ Nation contributed 12 points before fouling out. The Mustangs overcame 33 turnovers.
The contest marked the final prep game for five Warriors: Derrick, Sofia Alcantar, Natalie Draeger, Olds and Bailey Holcomb.
MOHAWK (51) — Peyton Robinson 5-10 4-7 15, Vanderploeg 2-5 1-2 6, Gormley 2-9 5-7 9, Nation 5-6 2-2 12, Mattox 2-4 0-1 4, Litle 0-0 0-0 0, L. Holvey 2-4 0-0 4, E. Holvey 0-4 0-1 0, Eck 0-0 1-1 1, Turpin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 13-21 51.
NORTH DOUGLAS (47) — Nicki Derrick 10-21 2-3 22, Alcantar 1-4 1-5 3, Thompson 2-12 1-2 5, Draeger 1-1 2-2 4, Olds 4-13 0-1 8, MacDowell 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Holcomb 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 20-59 7-17 47.
Mohawk;10;12;17;6;2;4;—;51
N. Douglas;10;6;18;11;2;0;—;47
3-Point Goals — Moh. 2-5 (Vanderploeg 1-1, Robinson 1-3, E. Holvey 0-1), N.D. 0-12 (Thompson 0-7, Derrick 0-2, MacDowell 0-1, Williams 0-2). Total Fouls — Moh. 20, N.D. 21. Fouled Out — Nation, Draeger. Rebounds — Moh. 34 (Gormley 9), N.D. 38 (Thompson 9). Assists — Moh. 12 (Robinson 10), N.D. 9 (Alcantar, Thompson 3). Turnovers — Moh. 33, N.D. 23.
